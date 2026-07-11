Pentagon disburses nearly $3 million in initial payments to victims of the mysterious Havana syndrome

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 10 de julio, 2026

The War Department made its first compensation payments to personnel affected by the so-called Havana syndrome, the condition that has affected U.S. diplomats, spies, and military personnel in various parts of the world since 2016.

According to a statement released Friday by the Pentagon, the agency disbursed nearly $3,000,000 in compensation, representing the first payments under the Havana Act made by any U.S. administration.

“The Department is fully meeting Congressional intent regarding non-kinetic threats by applying a more dedicated warfighter and medical focus to this mission and expanding collaboration with interagency partners to coordinate vital research efforts,” the statement reads. “The Department is prioritizing the care of affected personnel and has disbursed nearly $3 million in compensation, representing the first HAVANA Act payments made under any presidential administration.”

The announcement came alongside another key institutional change: the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering renamed the Multifunctional Team on Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI) to the Multifunctional Team on Directed Energy Bioeffects (DEBE), although it will continue to perform the same interagency coordination tasks to investigate the phenomenon.

Havana Syndrome first came to public attention in 2016, when U.S. diplomats stationed on the communist island reported falling ill after hearing high-pitched sounds at night, which at the time fueled suspicions of an attack with an unidentified sonic weapon by a foreign power. Over time, diplomatic personnel in China, Europe and Washington itself reported similar symptoms, including nosebleeds, headaches, and vision problems.

The situation led the United States to withdraw non-essential staff from its recently reopened embassy in Havana in 2017 and to expel Cuban diplomats, amid speculation about a possible microwave-based electronic warfare campaign. The administration of Joe Biden, however, chose to send a signal of reconciliation in 2023 by reopening the U.S. immigration office in the Cuban capital, which had remained closed since the incident.

In early 2025, a U.S. intelligence assessment concluded that it was “highly unlikely” that a foreign adversary was behind the reported symptoms, a finding that has not settled the debate within the government itself or among the victims, as the syndrome remains, all things considered, a great mystery.

In Friday’s statement, Defense Department officials noted that the agency will continue to emphasize transparency and scientific integrity to achieve validated results, improve care for those affected, and adapt to a changing operational environment.