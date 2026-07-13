Lindsey Graham's sudden death sparks intense Republican race for his seat, cast in the shadow and under the influence of Trump

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 12 de julio, 2026

The unexpected death of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, due to an undisclosed illness, has triggered an immediate political realignment within the Republican Party in South Carolina and in the nation’s capital.

The death comes at a critical moment for the conservative bloc in the Senate. With a formal majority of 52 seats, and given Senator Mitch McConnell’s indefinite absence due to health reasons, the GOP’s room to maneuver has temporarily narrowed to a slim margin of 51 votes, increasing the urgency to secure a replacement aligned with the national legislative agenda.

During an appearance this Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” President Donald Trump addressed the vacancy, suggesting that he already has his eye on a suitable successor to fill the seat of the longtime senator.

“I have someone that I think would be great,” the former president said. However, he remained cautious about the identity of the chosen candidate: “But I don’t want to say it now because it’s just, you know, it’s too soon with Lindsey. I don’t want to even talk about anybody, but I do have somebody that I think is really good.”

The constitutional mechanism and options for temporary replacement

The institutional replacement process consists of two phases clearly defined by the Constitution and state law.

The first phase falls to the governor of South Carolina, Republican Henry McMaster, a close ally of Trump, who has the authority to appoint an interim replacement immediately.

That official will exercise legislative functions until the end of the current year, completing the remainder of Graham’s fourth term; Graham was already campaigning for a fifth reelection after comfortably winning the June primary.

Trump used his television appearance to praise McMaster’s leadership, noting that he was one of the first governors to endorse his initial presidential bid in 2016.

“Henry’s been a great governor, you know now he’s termed out, but he’s going to do the right thing. I think Henry will be fantastic,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources consulted by Fox News Digital indicated that South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette has strong support both locally and nationally to serve as interim senator or, eventually, run for the full six-year term.

Candidates in the Capitol and the special election timeline

The second stage involves calling a special election to determine the long-term Republican nominee. According to South Carolina law, the candidate registration period will formally open on July 21, setting the election date for Aug. 11.

Among the names being considered for the race are Reps. Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman.

Both lawmakers previously considered running for governor and, according to sources close to the matter consulted by Fox News Digital, are seriously considering a run for the Senate. In fact, it was confirmed that Norman will make a definitive announcement regarding his aspirations next Tuesday.

In contrast, Rep. Joe Wilson, the longest-serving representative in the state’s delegation, quickly ruled out any candidacy to maintain party discipline in the House of Representatives.

"I just assured President Trump I intend to remain in the House for his agenda, as he and I reviewed our appreciation for Lindsey Graham," Wilson said via X.