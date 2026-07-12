Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de julio, 2026

A dangerous heat wave will reach its peak Sunday across much of the western and northern United States, where temperatures could break all-time records, while heavy rains continue to pose a risk of flash flooding in several regions of the eastern and southern parts of the country.

According to the National Weather Service Prediction Center (WPC), a strengthening high-pressure system over the western U.S. will drive triple-digit temperatures from the Great Basin to the Northern Plains. Among the cities that could tie or break records are Salt Lake City, Utah, with a record of 107 °F and Billings, Montana, where the record is 108 °F.

Authorities urged residents in the affected areas to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day and take frequent breaks to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Although a cold front will begin moving in from the Pacific Northwest toward Montana on Sunday, the extreme heat will continue to spread toward the Northern Plains at the start of the week.

At the same time, rounds of rain and thunderstorms will persist over the southern Appalachians and the Carolinas, where there is a risk of flash flooding due to heavy rainfall. By Monday, the threat will subside in the Mid-Atlantic region, although heavy downpours will continue in parts of the southeastern United States.