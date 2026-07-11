New York Times journalists who reported on safety flaws in the new Air Force One have been summoned to testify in court

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de julio, 2026

The Trump administration issued subpoenas against journalists from the New York Times who wrote a report on security flaws in the new Air Force One regarding security.

It was the newspaper itself that confirmed the news. According to the New York Times, several federal agents went to the journalists’ homes to hand-deliver the subpoena issued by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton.

The authors of the report, Julian E. Barnes, Eric Lipton, Tyler Pager and Eric Schmitt will have to testify next week in a federal court in Manhattan.

The legal team at the New York Times criticized the way the Trump administration notified the journalists of its decision, calling it a “brazen act” that seeks to “prevent the public from knowing what is happening in their country.”

“The appearance of federal law enforcement agents on the doorstep of news reporters should shock the conscience of any American who believes in the Constitution and the press freedom it protects,” said David McCraw, an attorney for the New York Times.

“Our journalists report the facts and advance the American public’s right to know how their government is operating and their taxpayer dollars are being used. This brazen act should be seen as nothing more than an attempt to prevent the public from knowing what is happening in their country by intimidating journalists from doing their jobs," he added.

Reporters reported this week that the new Air Force One, donated by Qatar, “lacked some of the advanced security features of the older aircraft, including antimissile capabilities.”