Extreme Coast Guard rescue in Alaska: a helicopter saved four people trapped in the ice

Published by Joaquín Núñez 22 de abril, 2026

The Coast Guard rescued a vessel trapped in the ice off Alaska for more than 24 hours. Inside the vessel were three adults and one child, who were transported unharmed to the town of Chefornak. The rescue was carried out by a helicopter, whose crew assured that it was one of the "most difficult" missionsthey faced, due to the weather difficulties.

On the afternoon of Saturday, April 19, the Coast Guard Arctic District command center received an alert from the Alaska State Troopers. The news was that four people on a hunting expedition had become trapped in the ice and had been unable to return for more than 24 hours.

Faced with the emergency, the Coast Guard deployed an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and an HC-130 Hercules aircraftfrom its Kodiak Air Station. After refueling stops at King Salmon and Bethel, the helicopter crew reached the vessel early Sunday morning.

Rescuers were able to locate the group quickly because they had satellite communications equipment. After braving harsh weather conditions, rescuers evacuated the four people without injury.

Alexis Chavarria-Aguilar, pilot in command of the helicopter that rescued the group, spoke about the dangers they faced during the mission: "Our entire crew agreed this was one of the most challenging missions any of us had ever flown." The video of the rescue was released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"We battled nearly every Alaska-centric aviation weather hazard imaginable, such as flying over 800 miles (1,300 kilometers) in near-zero visibility through mountainous terrain, blowing snow and icing conditions. The teamwork was on full display during the recovery of the survivors. It was a long, difficult night, but I’m so proud of everyone involved who worked seamlessly together to bring four people home safely," he added.

Lauren Bis, deputy secretary of DHS, also weighed in on the rescue: "Amid hazardous weather and challenging terrain, this helicopter crew showcased exceptional teamwork, steadfast determination, and bravery in carrying out this successful mission to safely rescue these four individuals. Their lifesaving efforts are a testament to the Coast Guard’s motto: Semper Paratus, always ready."