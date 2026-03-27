Coast Guard confirms that two boats missing while carrying aid arrived 'safe and sound' in Cuba

Published by Williams PerdomoSantiago Ospital 27 de marzo, 2026

Mexican authorities were still searching Friday for two missing boats, with nine crew members of different nationalities, which were carrying humanitarian aid to Cuba, the convoy's organizers said. Around noon on the island, the U.S. Coast Guard was able to confirm that the boats arrived "safe and sound."

Since last week, activists from different countries have been departing from Mexico aboard ships loaded with food and other supplies to help the Cuban population.

The Mexican Navy reported Thursday that it launched an operation to find the whereabouts of two ships, which set sail last Friday from Isla Mujeres off southeastern Mexico and with which they have lost contact.

"We express our special concern for the two Mexican vessels that were carrying solidarity aid to Cuba as part of the Nuestra America convoy," Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said Friday.

"From our country we are doing everything possible in the search and rescue of these brothers in arms," he added in X.

The sailboats were scheduled to arrive in Havana between Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, according to information compiled by the Mexican Navy.

"Mexican authorities have activated their search and rescue protocol for two sailboats that were headed to Havana as part of the convoy and have not yet arrived," a spokesman for the Nuestra America convoy told AFP on Friday.

"The captains and crews are experienced navigators, and both vessels are equipped with adequate safety and signaling systems," added the spokesman, who added that they "remain confident in the ability of the crews to reach Havana safe and sound."

"According to the speed of the vessels reported to the Cuban maritime authorities, the arrival window in Havana should be between Friday night, March 27, and noon on Saturday, March 28," the spokesman explained.

Details of the vessels

The Mexican navy did not specify the identity or nationalities of the crew members, but reported that it was in communication with rescue agencies and centers in Poland, France, Cuba and the United States.

It added that it was also in contact "with diplomatic representations of the countries of origin of the people on board" to cooperate and exchange information in real time.

The search included Persuader aircraft, which "execute search patterns" along the estimated route between Isla Mujeres and Havana, considering the scheduled course, possible course changes and weather conditions, the Navy said.

The institution also launched an appeal to the civilian and commercial maritime community of the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico to report "immediately" to the nearest naval authority any information or sighting of the sailboats.