Fine Arts Commission approves Trump's plan for Triumphal Arch in Washington
The president has defended the project as a "wonderful addition" to the capital's urban environment, assuring that it will be a lasting symbol for future generations.
The Commission of Fine Arts on Thursday approved President Donald Trump's proposal to build a 76-meter-tall Triumphal Arch in Washington, D.C., in a new project that seeks to transform the monumental landscape of the U.S. capital.
The agency evaluated plans submitted by the Interior Department, which call for locating the monument in the center of Memorial Circle on the man-made Columbia Island between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.
"It’s going to be really beautiful. I think it’s going to be fantastic," Trump told potential donors when he unveiled the initiative earlier this year as part of his second term.
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The design presented by the Trump administration is an arch of unprecedented proportions, with a height of 250 feet, which would make it the largest in the world, surpassing even the Arch of Triumph in Pyongyang, North Korea.
According to the sketches released by the president, the structure will include a winged figure of Liberty at the top, flanked by two golden eagles. It would be crowned by inscriptions such as "One Nation Under God" and "Liberty and Justice for All."
Trump has defended the project as a "wonderful addition" to the capital's urban environment, assuring that it will be a lasting symbol for future generations.
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Aesthetic changes have also been proposed for historic buildings linked to the presidential complex, in a strategy that seeks to cement the architectural and symbolic legacy of the current administration.
Despite the commission's approval, the future of the Triumphal Arch could continue to face obstacles, especially due to strong public opposition and debate over the impact of a structure of such magnitude in one of the country's most sensitive and symbolic environments.