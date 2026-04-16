Fine Arts Commission approves Trump's plan for Triumphal Arch in Washington

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de abril, 2026

The Commission of Fine Arts on Thursday approved President Donald Trump's proposal to build a 76-meter-tall Triumphal Arch in Washington, D.C., in a new project that seeks to transform the monumental landscape of the U.S. capital.

The agency evaluated plans submitted by the Interior Department, which call for locating the monument in the center of Memorial Circle on the man-made Columbia Island between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

"It’s going to be really beautiful. I think it’s going to be fantastic," Trump told potential donors when he unveiled the initiative earlier this year as part of his second term.

A monumental project with symbolic ambition

The design presented by the Trump administration is an arch of unprecedented proportions, with a height of 250 feet, which would make it the largest in the world, surpassing even the Arch of Triumph in Pyongyang, North Korea.

According to the sketches released by the president, the structure will include a winged figure of Liberty at the top, flanked by two golden eagles. It would be crowned by inscriptions such as "One Nation Under God" and "Liberty and Justice for All."

Trump has defended the project as a "wonderful addition" to the capital's urban environment, assuring that it will be a lasting symbol for future generations.