United States, Mexico and Canada announce coordinated health measures in response to the risk of the Ebola virus during the 2026 World Cup
The decision was made known through a joint statement issued by the three countries, which will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup™.
The United States, Mexico and Canada announced coordinated public health measures for travelers from African regions at higher risk of contracting the Ebola virus.
The decision was made known through a joint statement issued by the three countries, which will host the FIFA World Cup 2026™.
According to the statement, the coordinated approach aims to protect the citizens of the three countries and the millions of visitors, fans, athletes and tourists expected during the tournament, while maintaining cross-border travel and commerce.
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The United States, Mexico and Canada noted that the health and safety of all people in the region remain their top priority as North America prepares to welcome visitors from around the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup™.
The statement does not provide additional details on the specific measures that will be applied to travelers from regions identified at higher risk of exposure to the Ebola virus.
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The department issued its highest travel warning for the three Central African countries, "Level 4: Do Not Travel," and also urged citizens to "reconsider travel" to neighboring Rwanda.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the risk to U.S. territory remained low, but it was working to evacuate a U.S. doctor who contracted the virus and six other people for observation from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Non-U.S. passport holders who have traveled to Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo or South Sudan in the past 21 days will be restricted from entering the United States, the CDC said.
The CDC also said it was stepping up its efforts to help the Democratic Republic of Congo with technical experts.