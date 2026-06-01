Honda recalls nearly 100,000 vehicles due to a safety issue

Published by Williams Perdomo 1 de junio, 2026

Honda filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) a safety recall involving 98,892 Honda and Acura vehicles nationwide.

According to the report, a capacitor located on the printed circuit board of the front passenger seat weight sensor can crack and cause an internal short circuit due to exposure to ambient moisture.

Honda indicated that, in the event of a collision, the front passenger front and knee airbags could deploy despite the presence of an occupant for whom deployment should be suppressed, such as an infant in a child seat, a child or a smaller person, increasing the risk of injury.

The company noted that the cause of the defect originated after a natural disaster affected a second-tier supplier's manufacturing plant. As a result, a first-tier supplier temporarily changed the base material used in the seat weight sensor printed circuit board. It was subsequently determined that this alternative material had not been sufficiently verified for its intended use and could generate additional stresses on the printed circuit board, which could lead to capacitor cracking and an internal short circuit.

The report also stated that the expansion of the affected population was due to three factors: a supplier error in calculating the production end date of the defective parts; the use of inaccurate data to relate the defective parts to the corresponding vehicle population; and inadequate verification processes to confirm vehicles affected by defective parts installed as spares.

Honda reported that the SRS system warning light may come on and the passenger airbag indicator may remain off.

As of May 14, 2026, the company had received 228 warranty claims related to this problem in the country, corresponding to the period from February 4, 2021 to October 30, 2025. Honda noted that it had no reports of injuries or fatalities related to this condition.

As a corrective measure, owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by mail to go to an authorized Honda or Acura dealer, where the seat weight sensor will be replaced with a non-defective part. Honda said the replacement components use printed circuit boards manufactured from verified original base material.