Meteorite causes loud rumble heard in Massachusetts

Published by Williams Perdomo 31 de mayo, 2026

A meteor traveling about 120,000 miles per hour disintegrated Saturday over New England, causing a loud rumble that alarmed residents of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and other areas in the Northeast.

According to NASA, quoted by The New York Times, the object fragmented about 40 miles high over the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The energy released during the disintegration was equivalent to about 300 tons of TNT, which explains the noise heard in the region.

Before the official explanation was known, many residents took to social media to speculate about the origin of the noise, which shook windows and homes in different parts of the Boston area.

The episode occurred just two days after another similar phenomenon was recorded in South Carolina. According to The New York Times, hundreds of people reported hearing a loud rumble coming from the sky on Thursday afternoon. However, NASA later indicated that this case was not caused by a meteorite, although it did not rule out other possibilities, such as falling space debris or satellites.

Carl W. Hergenrother, executive director of the American Meteor Society, explained to the newspaper that such encounters between small asteroids and Earth occur about half a dozen times a year in the continental United States. According to the specialist, reports of Saturday's phenomenon ranged from Quebec to Maryland.