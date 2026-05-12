Ohio: Surgeon could face up to five years in prison for forcing girlfriend to take abortion pills

Published by Diane Hernández 12 de mayo, 2026

An Ohio resident surgeon, identified as Hassan-James Abbas, 32, could face up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges related to the alleged forcible administration of abortion drugs to his pregnant girlfriend in 2024.

The Lucas County Prosecutor's Office announced on May 6 that Abbas, who worked as a resident surgeon in Toledo, Ohio, accepted legal responsibility for four crimes, including the unlawful distribution of an abortifacient drug.

According to information released by People magazine and local media, the doctor was initially charged in December 2025 with kidnapping, tampering with evidence, illegal distribution of abortifacient drugs, disruption of public services, identity fraud and deceptive procurement of a dangerous drug.

The investigation



On Dec. 7 of that same year, the woman informed him that she was pregnant. According to authorities, Abbas suggested she have an abortion, but she rejected the proposal.



The investigation alleges that days later the doctor used his ex-wife's personal information to purchase the abortifacient drugs mifepristone and misoprostol over the internet.



Prosecutors claim that Abbas subsequently began offering the woman hot drinks, behavior that the complaint says was unusual for him. According to documents cited by the Ohio State Medical Board, Abbas began a relationship with a woman who had previously been his patient shortly after separating from his wife in October 2024.On Dec. 7 of that same year,. According to authorities, Abbas suggested she have an abortion, but she rejected the proposal.The investigation alleges that days later the doctor used his ex-wife's personal information to purchase theover the internet.Prosecutors claim that Abbas subsequently began offering the woman hot drinks, behavior that the complaint says was unusual for him.

The alleged assault

According to the prosecution report, on Dec. 18, 2024, Abbas invited the woman into his home and, while she slept, allegedly crushed the abortion pills into powder and forced them into her mouth.

The victim managed to escape and call 911 before Abbas took the phone from her and hung up the call, authorities said. She subsequently managed to flee the home and receive medical attention at a hospital.

Previous reports indicated that the baby did not survive.

Court settlement and possible conviction

Abbas pleaded guilty to four counts, while the kidnapping and evidence tampering offenses would be dropped during the sentencing hearing as part of a plea deal.

As explained by the Ohio Bar Association, an "unopposed" plea implies that the defendant does not formally admit guilt, but acknowledges that the facts set forth by the prosecution are substantially true.

The former medical president could receive a sentence of up to five years in prison and fines of up to $15,000.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for June.