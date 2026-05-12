Macro operation against the Tren de Aragua: More than 25 accused of firearms and drug trafficking

Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de mayo, 2026

A nationwide operation against organized crime concluded with the indictment of more than 25 individuals allegedly members of the Tren de Aragua terrorist organization.

Many of the defendants are illegal immigrants from Venezuela, Colombia and Honduras.

Through a release, the Department of Justice (DOJ) reported the details of the operation, carried out by different law enforcement agencies, and the charges faced by this group of defendants.

"Charges have been filed across six U.S. Attorney offices (...) for offenses that include firearms trafficking, drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, among others," the DOJ detailed.

"This operation resulted in the seizure of more than 80 firearms and approximately 18 kilograms of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, ketamine, MDMA, and Tusi, a mixed substance that contains ketamine and/or MDMA," the department added. "More than $100,000 in U.S. dollars was also seized."

"A major operation"

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that this operation against the Tren de Aragua "underscores the Trump Administration’s dedication to restoring public safety, dismantling violent firearms and drug trafficking networks, and enforcing law and order."

For his part, FBI Director Kash Patel said this is "a major operation."

The fight against organized crime and terrorism was one of the pillars of Donald Trump's election campaign.

No sooner had he returned to the White House as president, Trump designated the Tren de Aragua, among other criminal gangs, as foreign terrorist organization (FTO).