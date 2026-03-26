Trump Administration to pay $1.2 million to Michael Flynn to close lawsuit over wrongful prosecution during the Russian plot

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 26 de marzo, 2026

The Department of Justice reached a settlement with Michael Flynn on Wednesday, ending a years-long legal battle that kicked off with Mueller's investigation and ended with a government check for about $1.2 million.

Flynn, a retired Army general and former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, had pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Those contacts, which included topics such as U.S. sanctions and a U.N. resolution on Israel, were at the center of the investigation by special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

Years later, after irregularities in the Russia plot were uncovered, Flynn withdrew his guilty plea, accused prosecutors of bad faith and in 2023 filed a $50 million lawsuit, arguing that the case had ruined him financially and that he had been the victim of FBI politicized leadership.

Although the Biden administration sought to dismiss the lawsuit, the arrival of Pam Bondi at the helm of the DOJ changed the course of the case entirely. The department called the settlement "an important step in redressing a historic injustice" and vowed to pursue accountability to ensure the "weaponization of the federal government" does not happen again.

The agreement, filed in federal court in Florida, will become final once Flynn confirms receipt of the funds. Each party will bear its own legal costs.

While many Republicans celebrated the news, others believe a dangerous precedent was set. Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia and a key figure on the Senate Intelligence Committee, was among the most critical: "The Department of Justice’s reported decision to pay out more than $1 million of taxpayers’ dollars to Michael Flynn is as outrageous as it is indefensible."

According to Warner, the message this deal sends is the wrong one, toward the country's adversaries, toward the intelligence community and toward public opinion.

Flynn, on the other hand, saw it as vindication. He praised Bondi's DOJ and called the entire original process "lawfare" in service of a political agenda. Trump pardoned him in 2020, but Flynn always insisted that the pardon was not enough and that he deserved financial compensation for the harm he suffered.