Robert Mueller, former FBI director who put together Russia probe, dies, Trump celebrates

Published by Sabrina Martin 21 de marzo, 2026

Former FBI director and former special prosecutor Robert Mueller died at the age of 81, according to his family reported Saturday. In a message posted on social networks, his relatives confirmed his death and requested respect for his privacy.

The cause was not immediately specified, although it was known that he suffered from Parkinson's disease, a diagnosis made public in 2025.

The news generated immediate reactions in the political arena. President Donald Trump spoke out shortly after the announcementwith a message critical of the one who led the investigation into alleged Russian interference in 2016.

"Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!" tweeted Trump on social media.

The Russia investigation

In 2017, the Department of Justice appointed Mueller as special prosecutor to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.His investigation concluded in a 448-page report that found Russia attempted to influence the election with the intent to benefit Trump.

The investigation resulted in 37 charges and seven guilty pleas, including prosecutions against Russian nationals, former Trump campaign contributors and other figures linked to his entourage.

However,no criminal conspiracybetween the Trump campaign and the Russian government was established, a point the then-president repeatedly emphasized by asserting that there was no "collusion."

Testimony and controversies



In 2019, Mueller appeared before Congressfor hours of hearings, where he merely referred to his report and avoided going beyond his written conclusions.

From the White House, his testimony was described as an "epic embarrassment for the Democrats," while Trump reiterated that the investigation had been a "witch hunt" driven by his political opponents.