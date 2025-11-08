Federal grand jury subpoenas John Brennan and other officials to shed light on the origins of Trump's 'Russian plot'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 7 de noviembre, 2025

A federal grand jury subpoenaed John Brennan, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), as part of a Justice Department-driven investigation to uncover the origins of the 'Russian plot' to Donald Trump.

In addition to Brennan, who served during the Obama administration, the jury subpoenaed Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, with a past at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

As reported by Fox News, the grand jury is in the Southern District of Florida and is expected to issue as many as thirty subpoenas in the coming months.

About Brennan, who served as CIA director between 2013 and 2017, is under investigation for his role in the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), a document that concluded that Russia had intentions to help Trump win the presidency in 2016. Later, a review of the document criticized the assessment processes and debunked that it attributed Russia's intent to help Trump win; a subsequent review criticized the process of that assessment.

Strzok, is the FBI agent who opened the FBI's initial Russia investigation, which within the agency was dubbed 'Crossfire Hurricane'.

"Strzok was fired from the bureau in August 2018 after months of scrutiny regarding the anti-Trump text messages exchanged between himself and Page. During congressional testimony in 2018, Strzok confirmed that he and Page were involved in an extramarital affair.," reported The New York Post.

As for Page, who resigned in 2018, he worked in the FBI's Office of General Counsel and on the team of special prosecutor Robert Mueller.