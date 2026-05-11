Trump's China visit confirmed this week

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de mayo, 2026

President Donald Trump will visit China from May 13-15, Beijing confirmed Monday, and the U.S. leader is expected to discuss Iran and trade with his Chinese counterpart.

Trump was initially scheduled to visit the country in late March or early April, but postponed his trip to focus on the war with Iran.

"At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

According to U.S. officials, Trump is expected to press Xi on Iran as he attempts to ease trade tensions.

"This will be a visit of tremendous symbolic significance," U.S. Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told reporters on a call.

"But of course, President Trump never travels for symbolism alone. The American people can expect the president to deliver more good deals on behalf of our country."

Trump's first trip to China in his second term will be replete with pomp and ceremony, including a visit to the Temple of Heaven in Beijing and a sumptuous state banquet, the White House said.

This is the first visit by a U.S. president to China since 2017.