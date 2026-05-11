Elon Musk, Larry Fink and more: Trump invites business executives on trip to China

Published by Joaquín Núñez 11 de mayo, 2026

Donald Trump will lead Elon Musk and other company CEOs on his trip to China. Both the SpaceX founder and other top executives are expected to make up the entourage that will accompany the president on his meeting with Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Trump will travel to the Asian giant between May 13 and 15. It will be the first state visit by a U.S. president to China in nine years, following Trump's own visit in 2017. The agenda is expected to cover trade issues, export controls, Taiwan, artificial intelligence and the future of Iran.

As reported by Fox News, the Republican president invited the following CEOs in addition to Musk: Tim Cook, from Apple; Larry Fink, from BlackRock; Kelly Ortberg, from Boeing; Jane Fraser, from Citigroup; and David Solomon, from Goldman Sachs.

In addition, an official who spoke to CNBC advanced other names that could join the delegation: Stephen Schwarzman (Blackstone), Brian Sikes (Cargill), Michael Miebach (Mastercard) and Dina Powell McCormick (Meta), among others.

Anna Kelly, White House deputy press secretary, spoke to Fox News about what to expect from Trump's visit to China.

"Well, the president, of course, has a great relationship with president Xi, and I think we can expect more of what this president has done over the past year when, past presidents unfortunately sold out American interest industry, shipped jobs overseas. This president, thankfully, put an end to that practice and rebalance trade, rebalance the economic order to put America first just as he promised," the official said.

"The American people can expect more good deals for our country. Continued work on the U.S. China Board of Trade, deals spanning the aerospace, energy, agriculture industries that ultimately will end that practice of shipping jobs overseas, and selling out American workers in favor of policies and agreements that put America first and revitalize our economy here at home," added Kelly, who advanced that Xi could visit the United States in 2026.

Among other details of the visit, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that on Thursday there will be a welcoming ceremony and subsequent bilateral meeting. Afterwards, both leaders are expected to visit the Temple of Heaven, the largest temple in the country.