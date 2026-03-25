ICE and Long Island authorities apprehend immigrant accused of raping 5-year-old girl

Published by Diane Hernández 25 de marzo, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrest and prosecution of Carlos Aguilar Reynoso, a Guatemalan citizen in irregular status, on charges of rape and sexual assault against a five-year-old girl on Long Island, New York.

The case has been highlighted by federal authorities as an example of successful collaboration between Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and local law enforcement, even at a time when DHS faces a resource crunch due to the partial government shutdown.

Details of the attack and arrest

The reports indicate that the incident occurred while Aguilar Reynoso was in the care of the victim. Upon returning to the house, the mother found the minor with hemorrhages, so she was rushed to a hospital. Due to the seriousness of the incident and while DNA tests were being processed, local police coordinated with ICE to ensure that the suspect was not released.

The case history details a coordinated response in several stages: Feb. 2, 2026: ICE proceeded with the initial arrest of the individual to keep him out of the communities.

to keep him out of the communities. March 16, 2026: the suspect was formally turned over to local authorities in New York to face his criminal prosecution . That same day, an immigration judge issued a final order of deportation against him.

. That same day, an immigration judge issued a against him. March 23, 2026: charges of sexual assault for the purpose of predation, vaginal sexual contact, sexual abuse and resisting arrest were formalized.

"When we work together, our communities are safer"

Acting Deputy Secretary Lauren Bis called the arrestee a "monster" and emphasized the need to maintain these security partnerships. "This case demonstrates why we need the cooperation of local law enforcement. When we work together, our communities are safer," Bis stated, noting that seven of the 10 safest cities in the country maintain collaborative agreements with ICE.

Aguilar Reynoso's arrest comes in a complex operating environment for DHS. The department is currently underfunded due to a stalemate in the Senate over funding for border and immigration agents.

This budget shortfall has resulted in ICE agents being deployed to airports to mitigate the shortage of TSA security personnel caused by mass resignations and absences of workers who are not receiving their salaries.

Despite these logistical constraints and the strain on resources that has even led commercial airlines to suspend privileges for lawmakers, immigration authorities maintain that the priority remains the removal of dangerous criminals from U.S. streets.