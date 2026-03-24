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DHS dismantles illegal immigrant arrest controversy in San Francisco

"ICE officers arrested Angelina Lopez-Jimenez and Wendy Godinez-Lopez at the San Francisco International Airport. These illegal aliens had a final removal order of removal from an immigration judge since 2019," DHS specified on its social media.

An agent of the Department of Homeland Security, DHS (File).

An agent of the Department of Homeland Security, DHS (File).AFP.

Williams Perdomo
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Williams Perdomo

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The arrest of a woman by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at San Francisco International Airport sparked a controversy on social networks about the deployment of immigration agents pushed by Donald Trump to reinforce TSA security.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the moment ICE agents began handcuffing a crying woman Sunday around 10 p.m. inside the airport's Terminal 3.

During the operation, ICE agents drew criticism from some passengers who recorded the scene and shouted at them, as the woman continued to cry with a small child by her side. However, the Department of Homeland Security reported that the woman was part of a family of illegal Guatemalan immigrants who had deportation orders from 2019.

"ICE officers arrested Angelina Lopez-Jimenez and Wendy Godinez-Lopez at the San Francisco International Airport. These illegal aliens had a final removal order of removal from an immigration judge since 2019," DHS specified on its social media.

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"While being escorted to the international terminal for processing, Lopez-Jimenez attempted to flee and resisted law enforcement officers. ICE is working as quickly as possible to repatriate the family unit to their home country of Guatemala," it added.

In addition, DHS explained that while being escorted to the international terminal for processing, the woman attempted to flee and "resisted law enforcement officers."

An isolated incident

San Francisco Airport (SFO) spokesman Doug Yakel detailed that this was an isolated incident. He ruled out that the airport is part of the deployment of immigration agents announced by the Trump administration in several terminals in the country.

"We believe this is an isolated incident and have no reason to suspect broader enforcement action at SFO," Yakel said.

In that regard, spokesman Yakel noted that San Francisco Airport (SFO) is not currently listed as an ICE support service at security checkpoints, since its security agents are private contractors and not the TSA.

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