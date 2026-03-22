Trump makes good on his threat, orders deployment of ICE agents to airports starting Monday

Published by Israel Duro 22 de marzo, 2026

Donald Trump made good on his threat. The president had warned on Saturday that, should the partial government shutdown continue with funding from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), he would deploy Immigration agents to airports to alleviate the casualties of non-paying TSA personnel. Without even 24 hours having passed, Trump gave the green light to the initiative, on which Tom Homan and his team are already preparing, and it will be implemented starting Monday.

The official announcement came through a publication on his Truth Social account and was later confirmed to the media by the border czar. In his message, the president again charged harshly against the Democrats, whom he branded as "Radical Left," "fascists" and accused them of hurting "so many people with their vicious and uncaring ways."

"'GET READY'. NO MORE WAITING, NO MORE GAMES!!"

In the face of Chuck Schumer and the rest of the Blue Party leaders in the Senate, Trump announced that agents will begin deployment on Monday: "I look forward to moving ICE in on Monday, and have already told them to, 'GET READY.' NO MORE WAITING, NO MORE GAMES!!"

"The Radical Left Democrats have hurt so many people with their vicious and uncaring ways. What they have done to the Department of Homeland Security, our fantastic TSA Officers, and, most importantly, the great people of our Country, is an absolute disgrace. If the Democrats do not allow for Just and Proper Security at our Airports, and elsewhere throughout our Country, ICE will do the job far better than ever done before! The Fascist Democrats will never protect America, but the Republicans will. Just like the Radical Left allowed millions of Criminals to pour into our Country through their ridiculous and dangerous Open Border Policy, the Republicans closed it all down, and we now have the Strongest Border in American History. Likewise, I look forward to moving ICE in on Monday, and have already told them to, 'GET READY.' NO MORE WAITING, NO MORE GAMES! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Homan later confirmed to CNN that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be moved from their regular duties to airports on Monday, but will not be doing jobs they are not trained to do: "I don't see ICE agents checking X-ray machines, because they're not trained for that," he said.

Instead, agents will help "where they can provide extra security," such as monitoring exits. "We will devise a plan today (Sunday) and execute it tomorrow," he confirmed.

Democrats, Republicans blame each other for continuing shutdown

For his part, Schumer shared a post on social media in whichhe accused Republican senatorsof keeping TSA officials unpaid for refusing to accept Democratic proposals to fund this part without giving money back to immigration agencies.

In his post on X, the Democratic minority leader in the Upper House highlighted that not a single one of his conservative colleagues backed his motion to fully refinance the TSA: "ZERO Republican Senators voted to fund TSA. This is the seventh time Republicans have blocked pay for TSA. Seven. Times. They would rather hold TSA hostage to try to force billions more for an unrestrained, out of control ICE. Despicable."

For his part, Republican Majority Leader John Thune reiterated the message his co-religionists hold in the face of Democratic ploys: "No to defunding the Police."