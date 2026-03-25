No Progress: DHS negotiation caught in partisan bickering

Published by Sabrina Martin 24 de marzo, 2026

The effort to reach an agreement to reopen the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was weakened on Tuesday after Democrats rejected a Republican proposal to end the partial shutdown. The initiative came after Republican senators persuaded President Donald Trump to consider a partial deal to ease its passage in the Senate.

With DHS shut down for more than five weeks, the plan's failure underscores the increasing difficulty of reaching consensus in the short term.

Democratic rejection slows progress

The Republican proposal laid out funding for most of DHS, leaving out key parts of ICE's immigration enforcement operations, with the intention of addressing those funds later.

Democrats quickly rejected the initiative and reiterated that they would not back any deal without ICE reforms. The Democratic leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, affirmed that his party remains unified in this demand and said they will present a counterproposal.

Friction also among Republicans

The plan not only faced Democratic opposition. Within the Republican Party, there were also doubts about the strategy, particularly about the possibility of leaving parts of ICE without immediate funding and depending on future measures.

Some lawmakers expressed concern about the risks of that approach, while others questioned whether promises of later funding could actually materialize under Senate rules.