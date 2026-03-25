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No Progress: DHS negotiation caught in partisan bickering

With DHS shut down for more than 5 weeks, the plan's failure underscores the growing difficulty of reaching a short-term consensus.

Department of Homeland Security

Department of Homeland SecurityAFP / Jason Redmond.

Sabrina Martin
Published by
Sabrina Martin

The effort to reach an agreement to reopen the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was weakened on Tuesday after Democrats rejected a Republican proposal to end the partial shutdown. The initiative came after Republican senators persuaded President Donald Trump to consider a partial deal to ease its passage in the Senate.

With DHS shut down for more than five weeks, the plan's failure underscores the increasing difficulty of reaching consensus in the short term.

Democratic rejection slows progress

The Republican proposal laid out funding for most of DHS, leaving out key parts of ICE's immigration enforcement operations, with the intention of addressing those funds later.

Democrats quickly rejected the initiative and reiterated that they would not back any deal without ICE reforms. The Democratic leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, affirmed that his party remains unified in this demand and said they will present a counterproposal.

Friction also among Republicans

The plan not only faced Democratic opposition. Within the Republican Party, there were also doubts about the strategy, particularly about the possibility of leaving parts of ICE without immediate funding and depending on future measures.

Some lawmakers expressed concern about the risks of that approach, while others questioned whether promises of later funding could actually materialize under Senate rules.

A deepening stalemate

Negotiations show no clear progress. Sen. James Lankford said he sees no clear path to an agreement, while John Hoeven criticized changes in Democratic demands during the process.

The result is a growing sense of uncertainty on Capitol Hill, where divisions in both parties continue to complicate any short-term attempt to reopen DHS.

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