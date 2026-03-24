TSA loses more than 400 agents during DHS shutdown

Published by Sabrina Martin 23 de marzo, 2026

The partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in effect since Feb. 14, is beginning to be reflected in U.S. airport security. More than 400 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents have quit their jobs since the onset of the funding shortfall, according to the department itself reported to The Hill.

The situation comes as some staff continue to work with no certainty over payment of their salaries in the short term, which has led to an increase in both resignations and absences.

Economic pressure behind the departures

According to DHS, agents have reported difficulties covering basic expenses such as fuel, food, rent, or child care while remaining on duty without immediate income. This backdrop has contributed to an increase in resignations and thousands of employees missing duty.

The result is a sustained reduction in available staffing in a key area for air transport safety.

Impact on security screening

The decrease in agents has forced several airports to close understaffed checkpoints. As a result, passengers face longer wait times, while the remaining agents take on an increased workload to keep operations running.

This scenario reflects increasing pressure on the airport security system, which relies on constant staffing to operate normally.

The background to the shutdown



The DHS shutdown began after a political disagreement over its funding. Democratic lawmakers refused to approve funding for agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) without prior adoption of reforms, following the deaths of two U.S. citizens in immigration enforcement-related incidents.