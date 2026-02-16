The Nancy Guthrie Case: Family cleared of suspicion and FBI increases the reward

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de febrero, 2026

The investigation into the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, mother of anchorwoman Savannah Guthrie, entered its third week with key new developments, including the family's full exoneration, the analysis of new DNA evidence and the increasing the reward to $100,000, officials cited by NBC News reported.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that all family members, including children and spouses, were ruled out as suspects.

"The Guthrie family has been nothing but cooperative and kind. They are victims in this case. To suggest otherwise is wrong and cruel," the official said.

The finding of male DNA on gloves linked to the suspect and a new, emotional public appeal for his release by the family had been in the news in recent hours.

The case, now more than 21 days old with no arrests, has become one of the most closely watched criminal investigations in the United States, involving the FBI and multiple law enforcement agencies.

Trump's warning about possible federal charges death penalty, if the victim is found lifeless, although it has not been confirmed whether the case will be prosecuted at the federal level. President Donald Trump asserted that those responsible could face the "most severe consequences," including the, if the victim is found lifeless, although it has not been confirmed whether the case will be prosecuted at the federal level.

DNA, suspect description and thousands of leads

The FBI confirmed on Feb. 15 that gloves found about two miles from Nancy Guthrie's home contain DNA from an unidentified man.

According to authorities, the gloves match those worn by the masked individual caught on the home's doorbell camera in the early morning of the abduction, which occurred on Feb. 1 in Catalina Foothills, near Tucson, Arizona.

The genetic profile will be entered into criminal databases in an attempt to identify the suspect.

This finding represents one of the most important physical evidence since the investigation began.

The FBI also released details about the suspect, described as:

Male between 5'7" and 5'7" tall.

Dressed in black Ozark Trail Hiker Pack model backpack.

Captured tampering with house doorbell camera.

Authorities reported that they have received between 40,000 and 50,000 tips from the public, a figure that reflects the high profile of the case.

New family plea: "It's never too late"

In a video posted Sunday, Savannah Guthrie addressed a direct message to the abductor:

"It's never too late to do the right thing."

The journalist, known for her work on the Today program, reiterated that the family remains hopeful of finding her 84-year-old mother alive.

So far, the FBI has indicated that there is no confirmed communication between the family and the alleged kidnappers.

What happened the night of the kidnapping

The chronology reconstructed by investigators indicates a kidnapping carefully executed:

Nancy Guthrie was last seen the night of Jan. 31 after returning home.

At 1:47 a.m., the doorbell camera was disabled.

Shortly thereafter, his pacemaker lost connection with his phone, indicating he was no longer inside the dwelling.

The next day, relatives found the house with signs of violence, including blood confirmed as belonging to the victim.

Surveillance footage shows a man wearing a ski mask, gloves and backpack approaching the home shortly before his disappearance.

Ransom note and demands in cryptocurrencies Days after the abduction, several media outlets received messages attributed to the kidnapper demanding millions of dollars in Bitcoin as ransom, although authorities have not officially confirmed the authenticity of these demands.



The family has publicly expressed its willingness to negotiate, but has requested proof that Nancy Guthrie is still alive.

Raids, interrogations and thousands of leads

The Pima County sheriff, further commented that recent actions include:

Registration of homes near the site of the kidnapping.

Interrogation of several people, subsequently released.

Seizure and inspection of a Range Rover potentially linked to the case.

Despite the proliferation of security cameras in many communities, neighborhood design has made it difficult to obtain useful images.

According to the records, there are several factors that complicate the investigation, and include houses located far from the street, nighttime lighting restrictions, cameras without active subscriptions to store recordings, and vegetation that blocks visibility. For all these reasons, experts noted that these conditions significantly reduce the likelihood of obtaining clear visual evidence.

National impact and public pressure

The case has garnered national attention, in part because of Savannah Guthrie's public profile and the circumstances of the abduction.

Her home has become the epicenter of an intense media coverage, as neighbors and authorities continue the search.

However, more than three weeks after the abduction no arrests, the victim is still missing, the unknown DNA is now the primary forensic lead and the FBI continues to track genetic and digital evidence.

Authorities have reiterated that the case remains active and that they continue to pursue multiple lines of investigation.