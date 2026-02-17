Iran assures it agreed with US on 'guiding principles' for deal
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi assured that no date has been set for a third round of talks.
Iran said Tuesday that no date has been set yet for a third round of talks with the United States. This is because both sides will draft texts for a possible agreement before setting a date.
"No specific time has been set" for the third round, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV.
"It was agreed that both sides would work further on draft texts for a potential agreement, after which the drafts would be exchanged and a date for a third round would be set."
In that regard, Araghchi explained that in the latest talks with the United States they agreed on "a set of guiding principles" that would pave the way for an agreement.
"Ultimately, we were able to reach [a] broad agreement on a set of guiding principles, based on which we will move forward and begin working on the text of a potential agreement," Araghchi told state TV.
"I can say that, compared with the previous round, fully serious discussions were raised and the atmosphere was more constructive," he added.
The negotiations
In that war, the United States briefly joined Israel in strikes against key Iranian nuclear facilities.
The latest talks came after Washington deployed an aircraft carrier group to the Middle East following last month's deadly crackdown by Iran on anti-government protests, initially sparked by economic hardship.
During the interview with state television, Araghchi said the two sides have begun a path toward an agreement, but noted that "this does not mean we can reach a deal quickly."