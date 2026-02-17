Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de febrero, 2026

Thomas Pritzker, executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels, resigned following the discovery of his long-standing relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. According to the latest batch of documents released by the Department of Justice (DOJ), the mogul had frequent contact with Epstein, even after his 2008 conviction.

For example, emails between Pritzker and Epstein dating back to 2018 were found, when the now-convicted financier sought the hotelier's help in making reservations for a woman traveling in Asia.

"Good stewardship also means protecting Hyatt, particularly in the context of my association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, which I deeply regret," Pritzker, who had been at the helm of the company since 2004, said in a statement.

"I exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with them, and there is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner. I condemn the actions and the harm caused by Epstein and Maxwell and I feel deep sorrow for the pain they inflicted on their victims," he added.

Moments after the announcement, Hyatt's board of directors appointed Mark Hoplamazian, Hyatt's chairman and CEO, to succeed Pritzker as chairman of the board effective immediately. However, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, the hotelier will retain his leadership position at the Pritzker Organization, a family investment firm where he is executive chairman.

Pritzker, who is related to Illinois governor JB Pritzker, joins a long list of names that have been tainted for having ties to Epstein. Among them are Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, one of the most influential businessmen in the Middle East and head of DP World, and Larry Summers, former Secretary of the Treasury during the Clinton Administration, who was banned for life from the American Economic Association.