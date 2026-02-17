Two dead, three injured in shooting during school hockey game in Rhode Island

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 16 de febrero, 2026

Two people were killed and three others were injured on Monday following a shooting reported during a school hockey game in the town of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, according to local authorities.

According to the official count, the attack occurred around 2:30 p. m. (Eastern time) at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena, an indoor venue located north of Providence. Police said the incident was related to a family dispute.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves explained that one of the victims was found lifeless inside the arena, while another died later at a nearby hospital. Officers also found the alleged attacker dead at the scene, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Goncalves also claimed that the crime could be linked to a family dispute.

The three other wounded people were taken to medical centers and remained in critical condition Monday afternoon, according to the official report.

Authorities refrained from immediately releasing the victims' identities until their families had been notified.

Providence Country Day School confirmed that students, parents and staff members were attending the sporting event when the shooting occurred, although none of them were injured.

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office in Boston said there is no imminent threat to the public, but advised residents to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

The shooting comes just two months after another episode of gun violence in the area: two students were killed, and nine people were injured in an attack at Brown University, located a few miles from the scene.