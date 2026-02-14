Authorities confirm DNA found in Nancy Guthrie case does not match victim

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 13 de febrero, 2026

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos announced that linvestigators in charge of the Nancy Guthrie case identified DNA at the scene that does not match that of the 84-year-old writer who was reported missing, describing the finding as a central element of the ongoing investigation. In an interview with Fox News, Nanos underscored the relevance of the discovery by assuring that "What I believe is what I know is we found DNA." When pressed directly on the subject, he added, "that was not Nancy Guthrie's DNA."

As commented by the sheriff during the interview with the conservative network, authorities are collaborating with a forensic laboratory contracted in Floridato further examine the biological material. He also noted that investigators are using elimination samples from people linked to the residence in order to rule out matches and narrow down the number of possible matches. Nanos also declined to address reports of tactical activity related to the case after Hunt mentioned a SWAT vehicle deployed to the area. "I know that they've got a lot of things going on out there, but I wouldn't. It would be very inappropriate for me to talk about those things. Officer safety issue, those kinds of things," he stated.

In response to concerns about the handling of evidence, the sheriff defended his department's procedures, highlighting its coordination with the FBI and emphasizing that the shipment of biological samples to the lab in Florida conforms to established protocols. He also clarified that a glove believed to be evidence was found approximately two miles from Guthrie's residence during an extended search and not in the home.