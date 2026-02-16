Actor Robert Duvall, remembered for 'The Godfather' and 'Apocalypse Now', has died

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de febrero, 2026

Actor Robert Duvall, remembered for his roles in the classics The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, has died at 95. The information was confirmed by his wife on Monday.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home," wrote his wife Luciana Duvall said in a statement.

Throughout his six-decade career, Duvall performed in starring and supporting roles, even becoming a director.

In 1983, he won an Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of a country singer in the film Tender Mercies. He was nominated for an Academy Award six more times.

Among his most memorable characters were the understated, loyal mob adviser Tom Hagen in the first two installments of The Godfather and the manic Lt. Col. William Kilgore in the Vietnam War film Apocalypse Now.