Robert (Roberta) Dorgan: police identify Rhode Island shooter as trans man who left chilling message on networks before murdering his family

Published by Israel Duro 17 de febrero, 2026

Police identified Robert Dorgan as the perpetrator of the shooting that killed three people (including the perpetrator, who committed suicide) and left three others seriously injured during a school ice hockey game in Rhode Island. Authorities confirmed that Dorgan was a trans with the name Roberta Esposito and that before the tragedy he had written a chilling message on his social networks: "Keep bashing us. but do not wonder why we Go BERSERK."

Bersekers were elite Viking warriors known for fighting in a state of savage fury and caused terror in their enemies with their violence and cruelty.

Also Monday night, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves provided the known facts about the shooter at a news conference:

"We have identified the person, the suspect, by his birth name, which was Robert Dorgan. We have also learned that the person goes by the name Roberta and that he uses the last name Esposito."

Trans operation in 2020

According to information from WPRI, Robert underwent trans surgery in 2020, according to court documents accessed by the local station. A son of his was competing in the game in which he carried out his attack.

In addition, Dorgan's trans perception gave rise to multiple family court disputes in the years leading up to the shooting, which police labeled as a "domestic dispute." In fact, according to documents obtained by WPRI, his ex-wife filed for divorce in 2020, citing "gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic traits and personality disorder." In the end, however, the woman changed the grounds to "irreconcilable differences that have led to the immediate breakdown of the marriage."

A father managed to disarm Dorgan before he took his own life with a backup weapon

After his operation, Dorgan went to the North Providence Police Department to report that his father-in-law wanted to kick him out of his home for undergoing the aforementioned procedure, claiming that no - he used an expletive referring to trans - "was going to live in his house" and that he went so far as to threaten to "have an Asian street gang murder him if he didn't move out of the residence."

According to witnesses, another parent present at the party rushed Dorgan and managed to disarm him, but the shooter also kept a concealed weapon with which he opened fire on himself and took his own life.