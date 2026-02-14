Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO of port giant DP World, resigns after revelations of ties to Epstein

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 13 de febrero, 2026

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the longtime public face of port giant DP World, stepped down after official documents linked him to the late financier and child molester Jeffrey Epstein.

The resignation came days after files released by the Department of Justice exposed a sustained relationship between the two for years, including email exchanges and evidence of personal meetings.

The case gained new notoriety this week in Washington, when lawmakers identified the Dubai businessman as the alleged "sultan" mentioned in an email sent by Epstein in 2019. In that message, the financier wrote, "I loved the torture video."

Prolonged contacts with Epstein

The documents indicate that bin Sulayem maintained communication with Epstein even before his 2008 conviction for child prostitution-related offenses and that the contact extended into the year of his arrest on federal sex trafficking charges, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Some of the disclosed material includes explicit-sounding messages about women, as well as photographs that would confirm the businessman's presence on Epstein's private island in the Caribbean.

One of the most controversial exchanges dates back to 2007, when bin Sulayem wrote, “There is a misunderstanding; she wanted some BUSINESS! while i only wanted some PUSSYNESS!”

To which Epstein replied: “Praise Allah, there are still people like you.”

The island episode and the use of his name

Another revelation points to the purchase of Great Saint James, a second private island acquired by Epstein in 2016. According to documents and sources familiar with the transaction, the Dubai businessman's name would have been used to facilitate the transaction after the owner refused to sell directly to the financier.

Years ago, a spokesman for the executive assured the WSJ that bin Sulayem was unaware of the use of his identity and that they were evaluating legal action against media outlets that associated him with Epstein. However, subsequent leaks reinforced the perception of a closer relationship than previously admitted.