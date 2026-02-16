What's open and what's closed for the Presidents' Day vacation?

Published by Israel Duro 16 de febrero, 2026

First created on Feb. 22 to commemorate the birthday of the country's first president, George Washington, Presidents' Day is a tribute to all those who have led the United States since its founding. It has been celebrated since 1879.

The federal holiday was finally celebrated on the third Monday of February. A holiday that not only halts the activities of the Federal Government, but also extends extends to other businesses and sectors, including banking and postal services.

No postal service

As it is a federal holiday, agencies that depend on the National Administration will remain closed. This includes the Postal Service, whose offices will remain closed for the day, so no letters will be delivered.

However, the USPS Priority Mail Express does operate.

Private Parcels

However, private parcel companies do remain open despite the holiday, making scheduled deliveries to their customers. That is the case for firms such as UPS and FedEx.

In the case of the latter, the company will offer modified services, mainly early pickups, and most offices will remain open. UPS will maintain its usual businesson Presidents' Day and its stores will be open.

Also DHL and Amazon announced that they will conduct business as usual.

Banks

Banking offices will remain closed during Presidents' Day. Thus, customers of Capital One, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, Chase, Truist and Citibank, among others, will have to wait until Tuesday or look to carry out their transactions through online banking.

Stock Market

The U.S. stock exchanges are not conducting any activity throughout Presidents' Day.

Schools, universities and libraries

Schools, universities and libraries will also not open their doors for Presidents' Day.

Store discounts and special hours

The opening of big chains or small establishments depends on the management of each one. In some cases such as restaurants or supermarkets discounts can be found to commemorate the date.

Cinemas or Theaters

The entertainment companies are open this holiday and many have plans to do with the family.