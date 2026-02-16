ICE proposes to expand detention centers and speed up deportations with 'reengineering' plan

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de febrero, 2026

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is evaluating an initiative called "Detention Reengineering," which envisions expanding domestic immigration detention capacity and expediting deportation processes, according to an internal memo dated Feb. 13, 2026 and released by U.S. state officials.

The proposal seeks to address structural problems with the current system, including overcrowding in detention centers, delays in processing detainees and space limitations that lead to releases prior to deportation, according to the document marked "For Official Use Only."

Large-scale expansion of the detention system

The plan calls for the construction and retrofitting of regional centers and mega detention centers with the goal of increasing national capacity to approximately 92,000 beds, according to the internal ICE memo.

Key measures include:

Creation of up to eight mega-centers with a capacity of between 7,000 and 10,000 detainees each.

Establishment of regional processing centers with a capacity of between 1,000 to 1,500 individuals, with average stays of between three and seven days.

Redesign and modernization of existing facilities to optimize detention, processing and deportation operations.

The document states that these facilities are intended to facilitate "the secure and humane civil detention of aliens in ICE custody," as well as improve operational efficiency and reduce processing times.

1.6 million people with final orders of deportation

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons stated before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that there are currently approximately 1.6 million immigrants with final orders of deportation issued by immigration judges.

According to Lyons, approximately 800,000 of these individuals have criminal records, although ICE did not specify the nature or severity of all the offenses listed.

New facilities in Texas and other regions

Hutchins , near Dallas, where a center could hold up to 9,500 detainees, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News .

El Paso , where ICE is evaluating expanding regional capacity above 13,000 beds, according to local media outlet El Paso Matters .

Socorro, where the Eastwind logistics complex has been identified as a possible location.

Local authorities have expressed concern about the impact of these centers.

Hutchins Mayor Mario Vasquez stated that the project "brings no benefit" to the local community. Among the proposed locations are several facilities in the state of Texas, including:

Institutional support and political controversy

The plan responds to orders from the federal government to increase deportation enforcement capacity and strengthen the immigration system, according to the internal memo.

ICE noted that the centers will comply with existing federal standards including access to medical services, legal assistance, food, housing and basic services and facilities for immigration hearings.

These measures are implemented in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other federal agencies.

However, the project has generated mixed reactions among state and local authorities, some of whom have expressed logistical, political and community concerns.

Part of a broader immigration enforcement strategy

Experts say the program represents a significant expansion of the U.S. immigration detention infrastructure intended to increase the operational capacity of the deportation system.

ICE maintains that the goal is to improve efficiency, reduce court delays and facilitate enforcement of existing immigration orders.