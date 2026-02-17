Trans 'berserkers': Massacres by transgender individuals soar in recent years

Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de febrero, 2026

A youth field hockey game at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, turned into a scene of terror Monday when a shooting suddenly erupted in the stands.

Police identified the attacker as Robert Dorgan, 56, who also used the name Roberta Esposito. According to Pawtucket police chief Tina Goncalves, Dorgan opened fire from the stands during a high school boys field hockey game, killing two family members and leaving three others in critical condition before shooting himself.

According to Newsweek, an X account with the name Roberta Dorgano in Rhode Island has been widely linked to the suspect.

In an X response to conservative actor Kevin Sorbo, who made a comment about transgender Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride, from Delaware, Dorgano's account responded, "Keep attacking us, but don't wonder why we go CRAZY!"

Likewise, in the same X-thread, Alex Jones, which called McBride "creepy," Dorgan appears to respond, "Shut up, Alex. Don't get so sensitive about someone different. Then don't be surprised when trans people get completely out of control."

A growing phenomenon

Last week, Matt Walsh claimed on his show that trans people would be responsible for most of the mass shootings that have occurred in recent years. According to the commentator, the situation "is only going to get worse," as he argues that those who adopted trans identity are also going through a growing sense of disillusionment and a conviction that they have been "sold a lie."

"If you're a person who identifies as trans, then you're disconnected from reality...radicalized...and now they feel humiliated and betrayed...I think we'll see more and more people reacting with violence," Walsh asserted.

Massacre in British Columbia

Matt Walsh's comments came after last week's shooting in the town of Tumbler Ridge in British Columbia left eight people dead, including the alleged attacker, identified by the RCMP as Jesse Van Rootselaar, an 18-year-old trans man.

According to authorities, the attacker first killed his mother and stepbrother at their home before heading to the local high school, where he continued the attack. The six victims found at the school were identified as a 39-year-old female educator, three 12-year-old female students and two students aged 12 and 13.

Van Rootselaar had dropped out of school approximately four years ago and identified as female, beginning her transition six years ago.

Robin Westman, the Minneapolis Catholic school shooter

The Minneapolis community was shocked in late August after a violent gun attack during a Mass at Annunciation Catholic School, which left two children dead and more than a dozen injured. The attacker, identified by authorities as Robin Westman, 23, died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Minneapolis Police Department confirmed.

At the time of the attack, several media outlets cited unnamed police sources to advance details about the suspect. Fox News reported that, according to two of those sources, the person used two names: Robin Westman and Robert Westman.

A reporter for the same media outlet, Brooke Taylor, later released a court document noting that Westman had requested to change his legal name when he was 17. The reason, according to the brief, was that, "[The] minor identifies as female and wants her name to reflect that identity."

In August, the New York Post (NYP) broadcasted a video it attributes to the attacker, in which the phrases "kill Donald Trump" and "for the children" are seen written on several gun magazines. The newspaper indicated that it translated writings in Cyrillic script from the shooter who was transgender. "If I am going to carry out a racially motivated attack, most likely it will be against filthy Zionist Jews," Westman wrote in a diary that, according to the NYP, was "full of anti-Semitic slurs."

Audrey Hale, obsessed with the Columbine massacre

In March 2023, police in Nashville received a tip around 10:15 a.m. about a shooting at Covenant Christian elementary school. Within minutes, officers arrived at the school, entered the building and located the attacker, Audrey Hale, who was shot on the scene. Authorities said Hale identified herself as transgender.

Hale killed six people: three 9-year-old boys and three school staff members. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed that the attacker used two assault rifles and a handgun to carry out the attack.

Hale was a former student at the school and had drawn up a detailed plan for the attack, including maps and a manifest that authorities later recovered. She left behind 16 notebooks filled with angry and barely coherent diatribes dating back to August 2017. Investigators discovered that Hale was obsessed with the Columbine attackers and hoped to gain notoriety with a massacre of his own.

Anderson Lee Aldrich and the massacre at Club Q

In November 2022, Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire inside Club Q, a well-known LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The attack left five people dead and about 19 injured.

Aldrich was reduced and detained by patrons of the premises, who managed to disarm him and prevent him from continuing the attack. In June 2023, Aldrich was sentenced to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to multiple charges.

During the judicial process, defense attorneys stated in court documents that Aldrich identified as nonbinary, used they/them pronouns, and asked to be referred to as "Mx. Aldrich".

Alec McKinney and the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch

In May 2019, two students -Alec McKinney, 16, and Devon Erickson, 18, carried out a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, also in Colorado. The attack left one student dead, Kendrick Castillo, who tried to stop the attackers, and eight people wounded. McKinney was arrested at the scene along with Erickson.

The young woman identified herself as a transgender man and stated that her initial intent was to take her own life, and that the attack stemmed from a combination of personal distress and resentment toward the school.

In July 2020, McKinney was sentenced to life in prison plus 38 years for his role in the shooting. Co-defendant Devon Erickson was sentenced in September 2021 to life in prison.

Snochia Moseley, the trans Rite Aid shooter

In September 2018, Snochia Moseley, 26, opened fire at a Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen, Maryland. The attack left three people dead and three others injured. Moseley took her own life at the scene following the attack. She was a temporary employee of the center and had arrived for work earlier that day.

Friends told the Baltimore Sun at the time that messages sent by Moseley in December 2016 showed that the temp worker identified as a transgender man and talked about starting hormone treatment.