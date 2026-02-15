NWS warns of thunderstorms with possible tornado risk in the Southeast and heavy rain in California

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de febrero, 2026

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a report warning of a slight risk of excessive rain and severe thunderstorms in the southeast of the country this Sunday, while the west will face a low pressure system that will bring rain and snowfall to mountainous areas early in the week.

The NWS also maintains a mild risk (level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms over parts of northern Florida and Georgia. Conditions could generate damaging wind gusts and some isolated tornadoes.

In addition, bands of moderate to heavy rain could result in significant accumulations. Sectors of the Mid-Atlantic and the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys remain under a marginal risk (Level 1 of 4) for excessive rainfall, with localized flash flooding possible, especially in vulnerable areas. The heaviest precipitation in the Southeast is expected between afternoon and Sunday night.

West: rain, snowfall and flood risk in California

Meanwhile, in the western part of the country, a trough at high levels will continue to move toward the coast, increasing the chances of rain and snow in high elevations of the Pacific Northwest and northern and central Rocky Mountains.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are anticipated in sectors of the Cascade and Sierra Nevada ranges through Monday. The low-pressure system off the coast will slowly move southeastward, spreading precipitation along the front over northern and central California Sunday through Monday.