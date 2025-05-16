Trump lashes out at Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump on Friday criticized singer Bruce Springsteen and said he is "very overrated." It all happened after the rock and roll artist called the administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous" during a European tour.

"I see the overrated Bruce Springsteen going to a foreign country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music or his radical leftist politics and, importantly, he's not a talented guy. He's just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden," wrote Trump on the Truth Social network.

Springsteen lashed out at the current administration on Wednesday during the first concert of a tour in Manchester, England.

"Tonight, we ask everyone who believes in democracy and the best of our American experiment to join us, raise your voice against authoritarianism and let freedom ring," the artist said in a video posted on his YouTube page.

Trump added in his post, "This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!"

Bruce Springsteen last year declared his support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the presidential election, even participating in their campaign rallies to encourage voters.

Another jab at Taylor Swift

President Trump also indicated this Friday that "there is bad blood" between him and Taylor Swift. Thus the president rekindled his feud with the pop star and took credit for what he describes as "a drop in popularity" for the artist.

"Has anyone noticed that since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT,'" Trump commented on Truth Social .

Part of the president's apparent disagreement with the Shake it Off singer dates back to the 2024 election campaign. The Republican first wrote on social media in September last year that he "hated" Swift, after the 35-year-old entertainer endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election in a message to her more than 280 million followers on Instagram.

Trump's message came shortly after the end of Swift's wildly popular "The Eras Tour," which sold out concerts around the world.