Iranian missile fragment hits residence of US consul general in Israel

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 15 de marzo, 2026

Shrapnel from an Iranian missile struck the building where the U.S. consul general in Israel lives, according to widespread Hebrew news reports on Sunday. The reports did not provide any additional info.

Police bomb disposal experts worked to remove a rocket fragment from the building that penetrated through the street and reached the parking garage level, Jerusalem police said. No casualties were reported.

JNS reached out to the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem for comment.

Two men suffered light injuries while running for shelter during the latest Iranian missile barrage that hit the Jewish state on Sunday afternoon, according to medical officials.

Earlier on Sunday, two elderly Israelis were lightly injured in Holon, south of Tel Aviv, when rocket fire from Iran and Hezbollah struck overnight.

At least 14 people, all noncombatants, have been killed in the hundreds of Iranian missile attacks targeting civilian regions in the Jewish state.

© JNS