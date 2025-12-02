California: Rapper MBnel, target of attack that left at least 4 dead, goes into hiding after tragedy
Rapper Johnel Dongon, better known as MBnel, was one of 15 people shot at a friend's two year old daughter's birthday party. The shooting occurred inside Monkey Space, a banquet hall in Stockton on Saturday night.
A rapper who survived the shooting recorded at a family reunion in California, in which three minors and one adult were killed, is in hiding and fears for his life after he and his wife were injured in the event.
"He just came to drop off a present at his friend’s party, whose daughter was the celebrant," said the rapper's father, Junior Dongon.
Williams Perdomo
In that regard, the rapper's father maintained that "He was shot, but he is OK. … He called me and said, 'Don't say anything to anybody.'"
This is not the first time the young man has experienced a similar situation. According to The New York Post, the rapper moved from the area where the shooting took place two years ago because he feared for his safety, including an incident in which other assailants "fired 22 bullets" at his parents' home a few years ago.
Authorities search for shooting suspect
The event, in which at least 15 people were injured, occurred Saturday night when shots were fired during a family gathering in Stockton, California, according to authorities.
In that regard, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the deceased victims were eight, nine, 14 and 21 years old. Detectives remained at the scene processing evidence with the support of the California Department of Justice.