California: Rapper MBnel, target of attack that left at least 4 dead, goes into hiding after tragedy

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de diciembre, 2025

A rapper who survived the shooting recorded at a family reunion in California, in which three minors and one adult were killed, is in hiding and fears for his life after he and his wife were injured in the event.

Rapper Johnel Dongon, better known as MBnel, was one of 15 people shot at a friend's 2 year old daughter's birthday party. The shooting occurred inside Monkey Space, a banquet hall in Stockton on Saturday night.

"He just came to drop off a present at his friend’s party, whose daughter was the celebrant," said the rapper's father, Junior Dongon.

In that regard, the rapper's father maintained that "He was shot, but he is OK. … He called me and said, 'Don't say anything to anybody.'"

This is not the first time the young man has experienced a similar situation. According to The New York Post, the rapper moved from the area where the shooting took place two years ago because he feared for his safety, including an incident in which other assailants "fired 22 bullets" at his parents' home a few years ago.