California: Authorities intensify search for suspect in murder of four at family party
Authorities reported that they are moving forward with investigations to lead to the whereabouts of the suspect for the shooting in which three juveniles and one adult were killed.
The event, in which at least 15 people were injured, occurred Saturday night when shots were fired during a family gathering in Stockton, Calif., authorities said.
In that regard, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office detailed Sunday that the deceased victims were 8, 9, 14 and 21 years old. Detectives remained at the scene processing evidence with the support of the California Department of Justice.
"This is still a very active and ongoing investigation, and information continues to develop. Early indications suggest this may have been a targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities," the office detailed in a statement posted on Facebook.
"Detectives are actively working on suspect descriptions"
"With the tips, video, and witness accounts provided so far, detectives are actively working on suspect descriptions and moving toward identifying and locating the individuals responsible for this horrific act," the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office highlighted.