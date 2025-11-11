Chicago: Democratic alderman denounces anti-ICE left's silence on murder of Hispanic father and son

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de noviembre, 2025

Democratic alderman for the 15th Ward of Chicago, Raymond Lopez, criticized the silence of the radical left following the murder of a father and son outside their jewelry store in Chicago. The victims were Hispanic.

In that regard, the alderman questioned the position of anti-ICE protesters:

"Where are the purple-haired people now? Or the political gadfly’s trying to catch a case? Or the activists working hard to get maced?" said Lopez in a message posted on his social media.

The councilman argued that "This is happening in our Latino communities and yet all the talking heads don’t have a damn thing to say today!"

Local media, such as ABC7, reported that the murder occurred around 5:49 p.m. Saturday at a jewelry store located in the 3800 block of 26th St. The victims were identified as Faustino Alamo Dominguez, 63, and Luis Alamo, 25, of Berwyn, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

A security video released to the media shows a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a Blackhawks mask approaching the jewelry store. The suspect then runs off with stolen items as two men follow him. At that point, he is seen pulling out a gun and firing at both victims.

"People that came from Mexico, started a business here in Little Village, and all they wanted was to reach that American dream," Little Village Community Council President Baltazar Enriquez said.