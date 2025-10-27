Joe Rogan claims Jesus Christ ‘had the best plan for how human beings should interact with each other’

Published by Carlos Dominguez 27 de octubre, 2025

During his interview with “Triggernometry” podcast hosts Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin, Joe Rogan affirmed that religion helps improve people's lives and spoke about the benefits of inner peace and the moral certainty it provides.

After Kisin pointed out that he had gone to mass again and really enjoyed it, Rogan agreed. "They’re trying to be a better person, and they’re trying to — I mean for me at least, the place that I go to — they, you know, they read and analyze passages in the Bible. I’m really interested in what these people were trying to say because I don’t think it’s nothing," he said.

Rogan went on to say that atheists try to "dismiss" Christianity. "There’s a lot of, like, atheists and secular people that just like to dismiss Christianity as being foolish. You know, ‘It’s just fairy tales.’ I hear that amongst, you know, self-professed intelligent people, like, ‘It’s a fairy tale,’" he exclaimed.

The podcaster pointed out that there is evidence for the existence of Jesus and that he admired him as a historical figure. "It’s a historically documented human being," Rogan said. "That’s where it gets weird because there’s a there’s a universal depiction of what this human being was like."

"Like, I don’t know if that’s true. I think there’s more to it. I think it’s history, but I think it’s a confusing history. It’s a confusing history because it was a long time ago," the podcaster said. "And it’s people telling things in an oral tradition, then writing things down in a language that you don’t understand in the context of a culture that you don’t understand. And I think there’s something to what they’re saying."

"Christianity in particular is the most fascinating to me because there’s this one person that everybody agrees existed, that somehow or another had the best plan for how human beings should interact with each other and behave and was the best example of it and even died in a nonviolent way, like didn’t even protest, died on the cross supposedly for our sins," Rogan explained. "It's a fascinating story."