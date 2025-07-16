Joe Rogan criticizes DOJ for handling of Epstein files: 'They had videotapes and suddenly they don't.'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 16 de julio, 2025

Joe Rogan on Tuesday criticized the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI for publicly retracting their earlier claims that they possessed a "client list" and incriminating videotapes linked to associates of Jeffrey Epstein.

During his latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster referred to Attorney General, Pam Bondi's comment that the FBI was reviewing "tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child pornography."

"They had videotapes and suddenly they don't," Rogan said.

"What do you mean, why are they saying there are thousands of hours of tapes of people doing horrible things, why did they say that, didn't Pam Bondi say that," Rogan added.

Rogan sarcastically suggested that bombing Iran served to distract attention from the revelations about the Epstein case: "Just bomb Iran and everybody forgets."

Bondi hinted in February that Epstein's alleged client list was in her office awaiting review, although she later clarified that there was a dossier of the investigation ready for review, not the alleged client list now at the center of the debate.