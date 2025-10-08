ICE arrests dozens of criminal immigrants in Portland amid unrest and violence

Published by Diane Hernández 8 de octubre, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released details of the violent criminal histories of the worst illegal aliens arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Portland last month.

According to the official statement, those arrested include people accused or convicted of crimes such as murder, sexual assault and drug trafficking.

"Pedophiles, murderers, sexual predators and drug traffickers. These are the heinous criminals that Antifa domestic terrorists are trying to prevent law enforcement from driving out of our communities," stated Undersecretary Tricia McLaughlin.

The DHS official stressed that "we will not allow domestic terrorists to prevent us from removing the worst of the worst. President Trump has deployed increased federal resources to Portland. CBP, ICE, FBI, DOJ and DEA are arresting rioters and Antifa domestic terrorists. This violence will end under President Trump."

Kristi Noem traveled to Portland in the midst of the riots

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem traveled to Portland on Tuesday amid an increase in federal resources to restore law and order in the city.

Noem met with Gov. Tina Kotek, Mayor Keith Wilson, Portland Police Chief Bob Day and other officials involved in controlling the recent unrest.

According to Portland police, officers arrested two people Tuesday and were searching for a third in connection with an assault that occurred that night near the ICE facility. Police said the suspect jumped into the Willamette River and swam to Ross Island.