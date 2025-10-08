ICE arrests dozens of criminal immigrants in Portland amid unrest and violence
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released details of the violent criminal histories of the worst illegal aliens arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Portland last month.
According to the official statement, those arrested include people accused or convicted of crimes such as murder, sexual assault and drug trafficking.
"Pedophiles, murderers, sexual predators and drug traffickers. These are the heinous criminals that Antifa domestic terrorists are trying to prevent law enforcement from driving out of our communities," stated Undersecretary Tricia McLaughlin.
The DHS official stressed that "we will not allow domestic terrorists to prevent us from removing the worst of the worst. President Trump has deployed increased federal resources to Portland. CBP, ICE, FBI, DOJ and DEA are arresting rioters and Antifa domestic terrorists. This violence will end under President Trump."
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem traveled to Portland on Tuesday amid an increase in federal resources to restore law and order in the city.
Noem met with Gov. Tina Kotek, Mayor Keith Wilson, Portland Police Chief Bob Day and other officials involved in controlling the recent unrest.
.@Sec_Noem on meeting with the Mayor of Portland: "What I told him is that if he did not follow through on some of these security measures for our officers... we're going to send 4x the amount of federal officers here so that the people of Portland could have some safety." pic.twitter.com/pSfCbQg4Bf— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 8, 2025
According to Portland police, officers arrested two people Tuesday and were searching for a third in connection with an assault that occurred that night near the ICE facility. Police said the suspect jumped into the Willamette River and swam to Ross Island.
Some of the worst offenders arrested in Portland in September include:
- Jose Aguilar Zuniga, an illegal immigrant felon from Honduras, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl. He was previously arrested for two counts of transportation and sale of narcotics and controlled substances, two counts of possession of controlled substances and two counts of possession or purchase for sale of controlled substances. He also has prior arrests for violating house arrest, two counts of attempted murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm and menacing. Aguilar Zuniga has an outstanding 2022 warrant from the Denver, Colorado, Police Department for manslaughter.
- Steven Carter Bell, an illegal immigrant offender from Canada, was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, constituting domestic violence and first-degree invasion of personal privacy.
- Flavio Ricardo Ledezma Nuno, an illegal immigrant of Mexican origin, was convicted four times for knowing possession of a controlled substance, possession of other identification and disorderly persons offenses. He was previously arrested for resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement, filing a false report, use of a controlled substance in public, multiple counts of possession of a dangerous weapon and failure to appear.
- Gumercindo Remigio-Ortega, an illegal immigrant felon from Mexico, was convicted of attempted first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree sexual abuse.
- Rofino Gomez-Reyes, an illegal immigrant felon from Mexico, was convicted of carrying a concealed firearm and driving under the influence of intoxicating substances.
- Luis Rolando De Leon Woodward, an illegal immigrant felon from Mexico, was convicted of conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin.
- Agustin Garibay-Garibay, an undocumented felon from Mexico, was convicted of attempted second-degree sodomy, probation violation, delivery of marijuana, harassment and driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was previously arrested for fourth-degree assault.
- Suani Hernandez-Escoto, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, was convicted of trafficking in controlled substances, distribution, offering and organizing the distribution of controlled substances and previously charged with distribution of controlled substances.
- Carlos Lopez-Maya, an illegal immigrant felon of Mexican origin, was convicted of attempted murder, driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal re-entry into the country, failure to carry or produce a license, assault, robbery and illegal use of weapons. He had previously been arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicating substances, reckless driving and a runaway hit-and-run.
- Jairzinho Joseph Runciman Garcia, an illegal alien criminal from Peru, was convicted of enticing a minor.