Oregon sues to block Trump deployment of National Guard to Portland

Published by John Solomon 29 de septiembre, 2025

Oregon sued the Trump administration late Sunday seeking to block President Donald Trump’s order to deploy 200 National Guard troops to the city of Portland to protect federal buildings.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield joined the City of Portland in filing a preliminary injunction in U.S. District Court, arguing Trump’s order violates the Posse Comitatus Act and the 10th Amendment.

"We have the capacity to manage public safety without federal interference"

"Oregon communities are stable, and our local officials have been clear: we have the capacity to manage public safety without federal interference,” Rayfield said.

The suit came after Trump invoked Title 10, authorizing 200 Guard members to deploy to Portland for 60 days, including protecting federal property amid anti-ICE protests.

"There is no insurrection or threat to public safety"

Gov. Tina Kotek also has objected to the deployment.

“There is no insurrection or threat to public safety that necessitates military intervention in Portland or any other city in our state." She emphasized that deploying the National Guard on Oregon streets is "an abuse of power and a disservice to our communities and our service members."

