Hegseth calls on 400 Texas National Guard members to mobilize to Chicago, Portland and 'wherever necessary'

5 de octubre, 2025

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signed a memo authorizing the mobilization of up to 400 Texas National Guard members for federal protection missions in Chicago, Portland and other cities across the country, according to an official document dated Oct. 5.

The order provides for the troops to be integrated into federal service for an initial period of 60 days, extendable if necessary. According to the text, the military will be under the command of the U.S. Northern Command and will coordinate directly with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"The President has authorized me to coordinate with you on the mobilization of up to 400 members of the Texas National Guard under section 12406 of title 10, U.S. Code," the memorandum signed by Hegseth reads. "The orders will be effective immediately for an initial period of 60 days, and be subject to extension, to perform federal protection missions where needed, including in the cities of Portland and Chicago."

UPDATE: Hegseth today called up 400 members of the Texas National Guard, with Gov. Abbott's apparent permission, to be deployed "where needed, including in the cities of Portland and Chicago." https://t.co/FoE2jn7qF0 pic.twitter.com/xSl7pcQ09I — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 6, 2025

The document explains that the decision is in response to a series of violent incidents and credible threats of further attacks such as obstructing federal law enforcement in Illinois, Oregon and other jurisdictions.

The move comes against a broader political backdrop of President Donald Trump to bolster homeland security, protect federal property and assist agencies of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol (CBP), following weeks of unrest and blockades of federal agents in various cities.

Pritzker's reaction: "This is a Trump invasion"

Illinois' Democratic Governor, JB Pritzker, harshly criticized the decision, claiming he was not consulted or informed about the deployment.

"We must now start calling this what it is: Trump's Invasion," Pritzker wrote in a statement posted on X, denouncing that federal troops will be sent "without their knowledge, consent, or cooperation" of the state.

Pritzker also urged Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to withdraw his support for the mobilization, and accused the federal government of using National Guard members "as political props."

"The brave men and women who serve in our national guards must not be used as political props. This is a moment where every American must speak up and help stop this madness," the Democratic leader concluded.

The mobilization of National Guard troops comes days after attacks on federal DHS agents in Broadview, a Chicago suburb, where vehicles rammed and cornered immigration officers. The FBI reported that two individuals were arrested and charged with assaulting federal officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon.