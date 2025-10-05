Voz media US Voz.us
Chicago police ordered not to intervene during an ambush of federal agents

An internal dispatch revealed that local units were to stand by as immigration officers were surrounded during an operation in Broadview.

CBP agents guard protesters near an ICE facility.Octavio Jones / AFP.

Security sources confirmed that the Chicago Police Department was ordered not to respond to calls for help from immigration officers who were surrounded after a violent incident on the outskirts of the city.

An internal dispatch reviewed by Fox News revealed that the Chicago Police Department's patrol chief instructed units to stand by when Border Patrol requested backup. Federal agents claimed they were trapped and surrounded after an attempted ramming that occurred Saturday morning in Broadview, a Chicago suburb.

According to dispatch records, the message warned that some 30 armed immigration officers were "surrounded by a large crowd" and called for immediate intervention by local police. However, the instruction was explicit: no unit was to respond.

An operation that ended in violence

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that federal agents were conducting a routine patrol about 15 miles from the ICE processing center in Broadview when a motorcade rammed them and blocked their path. The events occurred at a point where groups opposed to immigration operations had been holding for days.

DHS Undersecretary Tricia McLaughlin explained that the agents were cornered and unable to maneuver, which led them to respond with "defensive shots" in the presence of an armed woman. That woman, identified as Marimar Martinez, was named in a Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) intelligence bulletin. According to DHS, she allegedly shared classified information about federal operations and posted online messages inciting confrontation with agents.

McLaughlin detailed that the woman was injured but managed to drive herself to a hospital under her own power. Another individual, Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the assault.

DHS described that the officers were attacked with smoke, gas, rocks and bottles. One of the official vehicles was disabled and the officers were forced to abandon it, later reporting severe damage.

Broadview, epicenter of immigration protests

The ICE facility in Broadview has become a point of friction between federal authorities and groups that reject immigration detention. The Cook County Sheriff's Office reported that 10 people were arrested between Friday and Saturday in connection with the protests, while the Illinois State Police made additional arrests for resisting and obstructing.

