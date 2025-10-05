Gov. Pritzker says Trump will federalize the state's National Guard

Published by Sabrina Martin 4 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump's administration decided on Saturday to take control of 300 members of the Illinois National Guard after Governor JB Pritzker (D) refused to deploy state forces to contain rising violence in Chicago and other cities across the state.

According to the White House, the decision seeks to ensure the safety of federal agents and protect critical infrastructure amid rioting and looting that has overwhelmed the capacity of local authorities. Presidential spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said the president "will not turn a blind eye to the lawlessness plaguing American cities" and that the intervention is a response to the lack of action by state leaders.

Pritzker denounces Washington's "ultimatum"

Gov. Pritzker sharply criticized the decision, claiming he received an ultimatum from the Department of Defense to mobilize the National Guard or else the government would do it on its own. "It is absolutely outrageous and un-American to demand a Governor send military troops within our own borders and against our will," the Democrat posted on X.

Pritzker said the military presence is not only unnecessary but also dangerous and accused federal officials of using excessive tactics during recent operations in Chicago. He said "masked" agents used chemical fumes near an elementary school, arrested local officials participating in demonstrations and raided businesses such as Walmart.