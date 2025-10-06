FBI arrests two people accused of attacking immigration agents during Chicago vehicle siege

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 5 de octubre, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Sunday on X the arrest of two individuals allegedly involved in the attack and siege of federal agents of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)in Broadview, Chicago.

In a brief release, Patel specified that the detainees were charged with assaulting federal officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon after attempting to ram DHS vehicles during Saturday's riots.

"The @FBI just arrested two individuals who were allegedly driving these vehicles and attacking our federal law enforcement officers. They have been charged for assaulting federal officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon," Patel wrote. "Attack our law enforcement, and this FBI will find you and bring you to justice."

The @FBI just arrested two individuals who were allegedly driving these vehicles and attacking our federal law enforcement officers.



They have been charged for assaulting federal officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon.



Attack our law enforcement, and this FBI will find you… https://t.co/iQ9wDeAzQh — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 6, 2025

The arrests come as a major controversy rages over the violent ambush of a DHS patrol car performing routine duties in Broadview. As reported by the Department of Homeland Security, the agents were cornered by a motorcade of about ten vehicles before being attacked with smoke, rocks and gas.

The officers responded with defensive gunfire when an armed woman attempted to lunge at them.

The woman, identified as Marimar Martinez, was wounded and managed to reach a hospital under her own power.

In the images released by witnesses, it can be seen how her vehicle hits a white DHS van with its emergency lights on, while another official vehicle tries to block her way.

According to authorities, Martinez had previously been singled out in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) intelligence bulletin for disseminating information about agents and posting messages inciting attacks on them. Another suspect, identified as Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, was also arrested.

Local police under controversial scrutiny

The incident has generated much controversy between the federal government and local Democratic authorities, especially after an internal dispatch revealed that Chicago Police were ordered not to intervene during the ambush.

Security sources confirmed to Fox News that the patrol chief instructed units to "stand by" when federal agents called for backup, despite being surrounded by a hostile crowd.

The episode comes as Democratic Governor JB Pritzker maintains a fierce standoff with President Donald Trump. In fact, Pritzker charged that the White House intends to federalize 400 members of the Illinois National Guard in the wake of the riots, calling the move "unacceptable and un-American."