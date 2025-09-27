Nexstar joins Sinclair and lifts suspension of Jimmy Kimmel show

Published by Sabrina Martin 26 de septiembre, 2025

Television stations Nexstar and Sinclair confirmed this Friday, Sept. 26, that they will rebroadcast Jimmy Kimmel Live! on their local networks, weeks after suspending the show over the host's comments about the conservative leader's death, Charlie Kirk.

The decision followed discussions with Disney, which owns ABC, which had initially pulled the show "indefinitely" to avoid exacerbating the controversy. In its statement, Nexstar assured that it remains committed to upholding the First Amendment and broadcasting content that respects the sensitivities of the local communities it serves.

The suspension and the conditions set forth

Disney temporarily suspended the show following outrage over a monologue in which Kimmel claimed that the "MAGA gang" was trying to make political capital out of Kirk's murder. The reaction was immediate: Sinclair and Nexstar canceled the broadcast on their affiliates and put pressure on the parent network.

Although Disney recently announced that the show would return to the screen, Sinclair argued that, before returning to the air, Kimmel should apologize directly to the Kirk family and make a significant donation to Turning Point USA, the organization founded by the slain commentator. However, ABC opted to resume the show after holding private conversations with the host in the days following the suspension, and as it transpired, no editorial or content concessions were made by the network.

The role of local TV stations

When Sinclair announced that it was relinquishing its control over the program, the company explained that it had proposed transparency measures to Disney, such as the creation of an independent network-wide ombudsman. Although these initiatives were not adopted, the company insisted that its decisions were independent of any government pressure.

Nexstar, for its part, stressed that its goal remains to protect freedom of expression and to reflect the sensitivities of its local audiences. The company is also moving forward with its $6 billion-plus purchase of Tegna, a deal that would expand its reach to about 80% of U.S. households and still requires FCC approval.