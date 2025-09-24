Vance on Kimmel's return to the air: "It was kind of kind-hearted, but I wish he would apologize"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 24 de septiembre, 2025

JD Vance spoke about the return of Jimmy Kimmel to the air. During an interview with NewsNation that he conducted in North Carolina, the vice president appreciated the host's monologue, though he criticized him for not openly apologizing for statements about Charlie Kirk that led ABC News to suspend him for a few days.

The vice president arrived on Wednesday in the Tar Heel State, where he held an event to highlight the effects of the 'Big Beautiful Bill.' In this context, he gave an interview to journalist Reshad Hudson, with whom he discussed Kimmel's case.

In his return to the screen, the presenter assured that "It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t think there’s anything funny about it."

"Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what—it was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make, but I understand that, to some, that felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both, and for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way," he added.

In turn, he highlighted the words of Erika Kirk during the memorial service held in Arizona: "That's an example we should follow. If you believe in the teachings of Jesus, as I do, that's where he was. That's the way it was. A selfless act of grace."

Vance's response: I really wish Kimmel would apologize for it

"Well, I watched it, and look, in some ways, it was kind of kind-hearted. On the other hand, he didn’t actually say sorry to Charlie Kirk or his family," Vance said of the matter. However, he made it clear that he didn't think it was enough.

"And the reason so many people, including me, were so upset with what Jimmy Kimmel said is that he accused Charlie Kirk’s murderer of being a MAGA or a right-wing American. It wasn’t a joke; it was straight-up disinformation, and I really wish Jimmy Kimmel would apologize for it," he added.