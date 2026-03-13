Another front in the Middle East conflict: Spain and Argentina battle over Finalissima venue

Published by Alejandro Baños 13 de marzo, 2026

The world is very attentive to everything happening in the Middle East. The armed conflict between the U.S.-Israeli entente and Iran has altered not only the geopolitical situation, it has also affected other areas. One example is sports.

Several competitions and events that were scheduled to be held in countries of the region have been forced to be postponed or look for another venue where they can be held. Among them is the Finalissima. The national team of Spain, the Euro champion, and Argentina, the Copa America champion, were to meet at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on March 27.

The current situation in the Middle East prompted the Qatar Football Association (QFA) to suspend all competitions it had organized until further notice. A priori, the Finalissima is not affected, since it is not an event under the jurisdiction of the Qatari authorities. It is the responsibility of both UEFA and CONMEBOL, under the umbrella of FIFA.

However, both the European and South American bodies insinuated that a new stadium should be sought, in another country outside the conflict, where the long-awaited game could be played.

"We are aware of the speculation surrounding the Finalissima, given the situation in the region," UEFA said in a statement sent to AFP last week, adding that an absolute decision regarding the game between Spain and Argentina would be made soon, without definitively ruling out keeping Qatar's Lusail Stadium as the venue or even suspending the event.

"Everyone's idea is to play," said a CONMEBOL source.

Battle between Spain and Argentina to host the Finalissima

From those statements, a wave of rumors was unleashed, all of them linked to the place where the Finalissima is going to be played. There was speculation about London, Rome, Lisbon and even somewhere in the United States.

With all those locations, in theory, ruled out, two new locations have come in, each driven by the respective national federations and confederations that will be represented at the Finalissima.

The first is Madrid, specifically the Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid's stadium is the venue that the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and UEFA have put on the table to host the clash between Spain and Argentina.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) proposed Buenos Aires as the city and the Estadio Monumental, home of River Plate, as the grounds where the Finalissima could be played.

"We are going to get to work because Spain wants the Finalissima to be played in Spain and I want it to be played at the Monumental," AFA president Claudio Tapia said after meeting with CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez, in statements picked up by AFP.

The final decision on where the Finalissima will be played will be made in the coming hours or days, when the Spanish and Argentine federations, along with UEFA and CONMEBOL, reach an agreement suitable for both parties.